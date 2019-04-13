|
|
Deborah Allen
Stuarts Draft - Deborah Allen, 43, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
She was born on March 12, 1976 in Waynesboro, Virginia.
Deborah was a 1994 graduate of Waynesboro High School. She was employed in the Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro area as a clerk and housekeeper.
She was preceded in death by her biological mother, Beverly Norman; biological father, David Rankin and her adopted grandparents, Garland and Elizabeth McVey.
She is survived by her beloved sons Noah Norman and Steven Allen; spouse, Ronnie Allen; her adopted parents, Ellen O'Hanlon, Jerry Peters, Herman and Libby Coffey; brother, Jacob Peters and his wife, Michelle; sister, Torry Morris and her husband, Jon and special friends, Mike and Eunice "Bootsie" Twitchell, Ms. Kay Fitzgerald and daughter, Samantha.
Deborah loved attending and watching her son's sporting events, where she was an enthusiastic "rooter". She was known as the mother of team at Stuarts Draft High School and cheering for her sons. She was an avid out doors person who enjoyed anything out doors including fishing and hunting.
She would always tell her sons; she loves them to the moon and back. They will always be her sunshine. She would take her son, Steven to look for heart shaped rocks and tree stumps. They will always keep her memory in their hearts.
A private memorial service was held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made towards her children's education fund.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019