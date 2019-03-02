|
|
Deborah Ann Dean Coffey
Waynesboro -
Deborah Ann Dean Coffey, 49, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a valiant and brave battle with cancer. She was born November 12, 1969 in Suffolk, Virginia to Frank E. and Sharon L. Dean.
Deborah received her Nursing Degree from Blue Ridge Community College and was a Registered Nurse at the University of Virginia Medical Center in the Surgical Clinic. She attended Crossroads Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank E. Dean.
Deborah was a devoted mother to her son. She fought her illness to give her unconditional love and spend as much time with Benjamin as she could. She will forever be loved and remembered by her family.
In addition to her beloved son, Benjamin M. Coffey, she is survived by her mother, Sharon L. Dean; brothers, Frank James Dean and his wife, Kay and Dale Edward Dean and his wife, Sherri.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 and where a Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM in the chapel, conducted by Pastor Heath Spivey. Interment will be in Augusta Memorial Park.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019