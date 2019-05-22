Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Augusta Memorial Park
Deborah Bays Obituary
Deborah Bays

Waynesboro - Deborah Sue Bays, 63 0f Waynesboro, died Monday May 20, 2019 at University of Virginia Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 16, 1955 in Indiana a daughter of Kermit R. and Irene Ella (Toth) Fitz.

She was preceded in death by a brother David Alan Fitz.

Survivors include her husband William S. Bays; a son William Scott Bays of Waynesboro; a daughter Adrienne Marie Barker and husband Justin of Waynesboro and mother in law Edna Bays.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 P.M Friday May 24, 2019 at Augusta Memorial Park.

McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements where family and friends may sign the guest register at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 22 to May 25, 2019
