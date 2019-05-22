|
Deborah Bays
Waynesboro - Deborah Sue Bays, 63 0f Waynesboro, died Monday May 20, 2019 at University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 16, 1955 in Indiana a daughter of Kermit R. and Irene Ella (Toth) Fitz.
She was preceded in death by a brother David Alan Fitz.
Survivors include her husband William S. Bays; a son William Scott Bays of Waynesboro; a daughter Adrienne Marie Barker and husband Justin of Waynesboro and mother in law Edna Bays.
A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 P.M Friday May 24, 2019 at Augusta Memorial Park.
A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 P.M Friday May 24, 2019 at Augusta Memorial Park.
Published in The News Leader from May 22 to May 25, 2019