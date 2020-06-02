Debra Kay Hilbert
Staunton - Debra Kay Hilbert, aged 71, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her home in Staunton.
She was born on December 20, 1948 to Roy and Lorene (Simmons) Harman of Rawley Springs and was the youngest of four children.
Debra was a licensed hairdresser with an acute eye for style and detail. She ran her own business Deb's Salon for more than forty years. Making a place feel like home was her specialty, and she enjoyed crocheting and sewing in her free time. Debra's compassion and her kindness toward those she loved will be missed.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Hilbert; her two sons, Robert Hilbert II of Rawley Springs, and Eric Hilbert of Staunton; and her two grandchildren Logan Nicole Hilbert, and Eric "Asher" Hilbert II.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Fullerton of Winchester; her brothers, Jerry Simmons Sr., and Charles Dale Harmon; and her parents.
Funeral services will be kept private.
Friends may sign the register book at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Tuesday June 2, 2020 through Thursday, June 4, 2020 or send online condolences at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Staunton - Debra Kay Hilbert, aged 71, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her home in Staunton.
She was born on December 20, 1948 to Roy and Lorene (Simmons) Harman of Rawley Springs and was the youngest of four children.
Debra was a licensed hairdresser with an acute eye for style and detail. She ran her own business Deb's Salon for more than forty years. Making a place feel like home was her specialty, and she enjoyed crocheting and sewing in her free time. Debra's compassion and her kindness toward those she loved will be missed.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Hilbert; her two sons, Robert Hilbert II of Rawley Springs, and Eric Hilbert of Staunton; and her two grandchildren Logan Nicole Hilbert, and Eric "Asher" Hilbert II.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Fullerton of Winchester; her brothers, Jerry Simmons Sr., and Charles Dale Harmon; and her parents.
Funeral services will be kept private.
Friends may sign the register book at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Tuesday June 2, 2020 through Thursday, June 4, 2020 or send online condolences at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.