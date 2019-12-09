Services
Delores K. Bradley Obituary
Delores K. Bradley

Staunton - Delores K. Bradley, age 83, of Staunton VA passed away peacefully on December 7th, 2019.

Delores was born on July 4th, 1936 in New Castle, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bradley, of 64 years. She is survived by four daughters: Debra Norville of Staunton, VA, Kimberly Bradley of Staunton, VA, Jackie Sereno of Naples, FL, and Susan Bradley of Staunton, VA; six grandchildren: Crystal Lyle, Bradley Lyle, Taylor Butler, Chelsea Fridley, Emery Sereno, and Sarah Fridley; two great granddaughters, Lux Thompson and Finley Lyle.

Delores and her husband raised their family in Bedford, VA and resided in Staunton, VA for the last 44 years. Lovingly known as Dee or Nanny, had a knack for gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019
