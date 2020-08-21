1/
Deloris B. Hipes
1949 - 2020
Deloris B. Hipes

Greenville - Deloris "Dolly" (Barela) Hipes, 71, wife of Freddie Michael Hipes of Lee Jackson Highway, Greenville passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Hipes was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico a daughter of the late Samuel M. and Beatrice (Malone) Barela.

Dolly was of the Catholic Faith and retired from Target Distribution. Mrs. Hipes was very proud of her Hispanic heritage, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, and antiquing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, "Sammy" Barela and a granddaughter, Miss Christina Nicole Hipes.

Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty-two years are two sons, Michael C. Hipes and his wife Becky of Greenville and Kenneth R. Hipes and his wife Carla of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Ernest M. Barela of Verona and Ruben M. Barela and his wife Lisa Amdal-Barela of Aurora, Colorado; a sister, Dianna G. Porter and her husband Donald of Venice, Florida; four grandchildren, Jacob, Taylor, Zachary, and Kayleigh Hipes; and a great-granddaughter, Maizy Rae Hipes.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

The family would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to Dr. Rob Marsh, and the staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
