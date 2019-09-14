Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Delphin Wilson Ham


1934 - 2019
Delphin Wilson Ham Obituary
Delphin Wilson Ham

Waynesboro - Delphin Wilson Ham, 84, of 2417 Davis Road, Waynesboro, VA, died Thursday September 12, 2019 at Augusta Health.

He was born October 10, 1934 in Fairfield, VA, son of the late Delphin Elwood Ham and Leona Agnor Ham.

He retired from Dupont as an Instrument Mechanic. Mr. Ham was a member of Westwood Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna A. Ham Barker.

Surviving are his widow, Mary Holbert Ham; 2 sons, Michael Wilson Ham and Terris Delphin Ham, both of Waynesboro; a sister, Sylvia A. Bosserman; and a brother, John R. Ham; one grandson, Joshua M. Ham; nieces and nephews, Sheryl H. Riley, Stephanie Barker, Joey R. Ham, and Whitney Barker; special cousin, Cynthia Rafferty; and a special friend, Annette Ham.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, September 16th at McDow Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17th at 11:00 AM in the chapel of McDow Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor John Brownlee.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Westwood Baptist Church, 2124 Davis Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019
