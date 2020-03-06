|
Demmie Grey (Brumfield) Layne
Demmie Grey (Brumfield) Layne, 93, formerly of 3113 Plantation Lane, Waynesboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton.
She was born on July 9, 1926 in Princeton, WV, a daughter of the late Henry David and Dale (Belcher) Brumfield. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Mrs. Layne was a graduate of the Waynesboro High School Class of 1943. She retired from General Electric/Genicom with 30 years of service in the marketing department. Mrs. Layne was a member of The West Waynesboro Church of Christ and The Crusaders Bible School Class. She was also a member of the AARP Chapter #1650, Staunton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carl M. Layne; two brothers, Henry David "H.D." Brumfield, Jr. and James M. Brumfield; sisters, Mary Lee Layne and Betty Ruth Straughen.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Polly Brumfield of Staunton; a special friend, Tracy Dunlap of Swoope; and a number of nieces and nephews, to whom she was very devoted.
On March 7, 2011, Demmie and her sister, Mary Lee, moved into Bentley Commons Senior Living Facility, soon to become The Legacy. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the entire Legacy Staff: the administrators, nurses, CNAs, dining staff, housekeepers, drivers, and maintenance for your tender loving care of Demmie. You always exceeded expectations.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park with Phil Forehand officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Boyd Glover, Dale Brumfield, Tony Brissel, Rob Layne, Tim Layne, and Eric Layne.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside service at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Demmie's memory may be made payable to The Legacy at North Augusta in care of the Demmie Memory Care Fund and/or the Benevolent Care Fund, 1410 A. North Augusta Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020