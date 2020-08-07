1/1
Denis W. Mahnken
1938 - 2020
Denis W. Mahnken

Stuarts Draft - Denis William Mahnken, 81, husband of Shirley (Keyton) Mahnken of Stuarts Draft, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Mahnken was born in Hamstead, New York on September 24, 1938 a son of the late Henry John and Elizabeth Frances (Weir) Mahnken.

Denis was a faithful member of Connections Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft, he loved God and knew he was headed to his heavenly home. He served in the United States Army, volunteered the first time, and then was drafted again for the Berlin Crisis. His specialty was EOD, Dismantling Bombs. Denis worked fifteen years at Grumman Aerospace in New York and assisted Warner Von Braun to put the man on the moon. He loved his job there. He moved to Virginia in 1978 and retired in 2004 from E.I. DuPont in the Benger Lab in Waynesboro, Virginia. Denis loved his wife, his five children fourteen grandchildren twelve great-grandchildren, his church, church family, airplanes, playing guitar, and guns. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Delores Caveco and five brothers, John, Billy, Richie, Fred, and Lewis.

Surviving in addition to his wife of thirty-eight years, are three children, Denis Hugh Mahnken (Keith), Kathleen Jennifer Mahnken, Timothy Mark Mahnken, and their mother, Janice Gray Mahnken Duncan; two step-children, Tammy Holt (Roy) and Chuckie Rosensohn (Wendy); four siblings, Virginia Johnson, Patricia Muldoon, Betty Garibotto, and Linda (Frank) Tortarici; a very special brother-in-law of sixty years, Roy Caveco; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Connections Baptist Church, 3304 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
