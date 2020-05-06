Services
Obaugh Funeral Home Inc
8739 Highland Turnpike
Mc Dowell, VA 24458
(540) 396-3451
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Brown "Petey" Armstrong Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Brown "Petey" Armstrong Jr. Obituary
Dennis "Petey" Brown Armstrong Jr.

Deerfield - Dennis "Petey" Brown Armstrong Jr., 85, of Deerfield, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The staff of Obaugh Funeral Home will receive those wishing to pay their respects Thursday morning, May 7th from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

Taking current governmental recommendations into consideration a graveside service will be held in McKendree Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to McKendree Cemetery Association, c/o Sandy Botkin, 215 Doe Hill Road, McDowell, Va. 24458.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -