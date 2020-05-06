|
Dennis "Petey" Brown Armstrong Jr.
Deerfield - Dennis "Petey" Brown Armstrong Jr., 85, of Deerfield, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
The staff of Obaugh Funeral Home will receive those wishing to pay their respects Thursday morning, May 7th from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
Taking current governmental recommendations into consideration a graveside service will be held in McKendree Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to McKendree Cemetery Association, c/o Sandy Botkin, 215 Doe Hill Road, McDowell, Va. 24458.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2020