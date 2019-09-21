|
Dennis D. Corbin
Staunton - Dennis Darryl Corbin, 68, husband of Becky Annita (Silver) Corbin, of 685 Alextine Drive, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
He was born November 1, 1950 in Harrisonburg, a son of the late Homer Judson and Rowena Virginia (Casady) Corbin.
Mr. Corbin was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was owner/operator of Corbin Cable.
In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Angela Michele and John Welsh, and Barbara DeGraw; a brother, Norlan Wayne Corbin; a sister, Linda D. Terrill; two grandchildren, Kayla Campbell and Kari Welsh; a great grandchild, Renesmae Craun; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
