Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis D. Corbin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis D. Corbin Obituary
Dennis D. Corbin

Staunton - Dennis Darryl Corbin, 68, husband of Becky Annita (Silver) Corbin, of 685 Alextine Drive, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

He was born November 1, 1950 in Harrisonburg, a son of the late Homer Judson and Rowena Virginia (Casady) Corbin.

Mr. Corbin was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was owner/operator of Corbin Cable.

In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Angela Michele and John Welsh, and Barbara DeGraw; a brother, Norlan Wayne Corbin; a sister, Linda D. Terrill; two grandchildren, Kayla Campbell and Kari Welsh; a great grandchild, Renesmae Craun; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now