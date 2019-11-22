Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Old Providence ARP Church
Visitation
Following Services
Old Providence ARP Church
Dennis E. Hanger


1942 - 2019
Dennis E. Hanger Obituary
Dennis E. Hanger

Middlebrook - Dennis Eugene Hanger, 77, husband of Jerry Lou (Pulley) Hanger, of Love, and recently of Middlebrook, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence.

He was born January 24, 1942 in Augusta County, a son of the late Ernest Linwood "Bud", Jr. and Helen Dew (Root) Hanger.

Mr. Hanger was employed by Smith's Transfer and retired from Hershey Chocolate.

Dennis was a loving devoted husband and a wonderful loving father. He was a hunter, carpenter, fisherman, and our crocodile Dundee. He was so very loved and will be devastatingly missed.

In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters, Sonja K. Hanger and Kimberly D. Fridley (Brian); a step-daughter, Melinda Veilleux (Ron); two sisters, Joan Poole (Billy) and Ruby Curnish; a brother, Glenn Hanger (Lauren); a sister-in-law, Fay Hanger; seven grandchildren, Seth Lafon, Kristopher and Summer Brydge, PJ Dietz, Dakota Williams, Maggie and Copper Veilleux; and a great grandchild, Dixie Mason Brydge.

He was preceded in death by a brother Herman Hanger and a grandson, Tyler Wayne Fix.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Old Providence ARP Church by Pastor Billy Coffey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service in the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
