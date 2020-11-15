1/1
Dennis E. Matthews
1944 - 2020
Dennis E. Matthews

Staunton - Dennis Ellsworth Matthews, 76, of Staunton passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

He was born in Springfield, Vermont on March 20, 1944, son of the late Ellsworth Wilson and Mamie Grace (Stevens) Matthews.

Dennis served his country in the United States Army and the National Guard, and was a member of the VFW Post in Verona. He was a hard worker, a man of many talents, and a dedicated father.

Surviving are his children, Winston Matthews and his wife, Wendy Jay, Timothy Matthews and his wife, Megan, Patrick Matthews, Ellsworth Matthews, Carla-Anna Matthews and her husband, Angel Flores, and Alexandria Turben and her husband, Michael; and four grandchildren, Hunter Matthews, Mariah Turben, Matthew Turben, and Kay Lynn Turben.

Burial will take place at a later date at South Reading Cemetery, in South Reading, Vermont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116 or the Salvation Army, 1700 West Beverley Street

Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








Published in The News Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
