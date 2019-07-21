|
|
Dennis Franklin Riddleberger
Staunton - Dennis Franklin "Dennie" Riddleberger, 70, husband of Susan (Moore) Riddleberger, of Preston Drive, Staunton passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Riddleberger was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on July 7, 1949, the son of the late Leonard Franklin and Charlotte Louise (Shoemaker) Riddleberger.
"Dennie" as his friends called him, was retired from Rule RV in Staunton as Parts Manager and he was an avid golfer.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty years, are two daughters, Kimberley Glover of Belleville, Illinois and Tracy D. Riddleberger of Winchester, Virginia; five grandchildren, Kaila Davis, Casey Glover, Kelsi Glover, Seth Riddleberger and Blake Riddleberger - Davis; one great-granddaughter, Janaila Davis; and a special childhood friend, Mr. Frank Thacker.
A Celebration Gathering will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 21 to July 24, 2019