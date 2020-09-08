Dennis L. Sweet
Stuarts Draft - Dennis Lynn Sweet, 62, husband of Brenda (Hewitt) Sweet of 247 Forest Springs Drive, Stuarts Draft, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Sweet was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on June 23, 1958, a son of the late William Walter "Bud" and Betty JoAnn (Buchanan) Sweet.
Dennis was owner / operator of Dennis Sweet Racing Transmission Company.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, Dennis is survived by a daughter, Amanda D. Sweet; two grandchildren, Gage Sweet and Gunner Hewitt, all of Stuarts Draft; an adopted daughter, Erica Montoya and a special aunt, Lola Cox.
In keeping with Dennis' request, there will be no services.
Those desiring may visit the family at his residence at any time.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net