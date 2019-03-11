Resources
Staunton - Dennis Phillip Cupp, 79, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Born July 1, 1939 near Quicks Mill, he was a son of Roscoe and Leota (Berry) Cupp. Prior to retirement, he was a truck driver for Virginia Concrete. He attended Lebanon Church of the Brethren.

Surviving are a son, Phillip Douglas Cupp of Staunton; a daughter, Stephanie Reinhold and husband Kevin of Steeles Tavern; a brother, Curtis Cupp of Staunton; four grandchildren, Chase Cupp, Emily Whitt, Monica Cupp and Joshua Jordan; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 in Pleasant View Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Matthew Fike. Pallbearers will be Chuck Wiseman, Josh Jordan, Kevin Reinhold, Patrick Sheffer, Phillip Jordan, Chris Craun and Wallace Clark.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019
