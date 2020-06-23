Dennis Teel Avery
Swoope - "The world became a less interesting place with the passing of Dennis Avery, a gifted scholar and communicator best known for his work on agriculture, energy policy, and climate change. . . Dennis was much admired and beloved by his countless colleagues and friends around the world. He will be sorely missed." Joe Bast, retired CEO of the Heartland Institute, Chicago.
Dennis was born Oct 24, 1936 in Lansing, Michigan to Melburne and Alice Teel Avery. He earned degrees in Journalism and Economics from Michigan State University and the University of Wisconsin.
He began his career with the federal government in Washington D.C. in 1959, and took early retirement in 1989 as Senior Agricultural Analyst for the U.S. Dept. of State. Dennis received the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement in 1983 among his many other awards and honors.
Moving to Swoope in 1990, he began an international consulting and lecturing career as Director of the Center for Global Food Issues. His 1995 book, "Saving the Planet: The Environmental Triumph of High-Yield Farming" was used in classrooms throughout the world. His 2007 NYT bestseller, "Unstoppable Global Warming: Every 1500 Years" co-authored by S. Fred Singer "became the Bible of the fast-growing "global warming skeptics' movement" (quote: Joe Bast). His last manuscript, "Climate and Collapse," will be published posthumously.
He loved his wife and family and his wonderful and loyal friends. He revered history and research to search for truth, even when truth is uncomfortable, and had a sense of humor that made knowing him a delight.
He died June 20, 2020 of the effects of Glioblastoma, which he bravely endured for 13 months.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and two brothers-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Anne; sons, Adam of Phoenix, AZ and Alex (Jakki) of Staunton; a daughter, Amy, and a stepson, Kevin Kelly of Richmond; a brother, Lawrence Avery (Linda) of Triangle Lake, Oregon; a sister, Carol Avery Koch, of Sequim, Washington State; and five beloved grandchildren (Anna Kelly, Autumn, Meadow, Ethan, and Noah Avery).
The burial service at Green Hill Cemetery will be recorded and broadcast on www.bearfuneralhome.com at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. Memorials may be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2001 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or a charity of choice.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.