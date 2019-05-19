|
Dewey A. "Doc" Conner
Staunton - Dewey Addison "Doc" Conner, 82, widower of June (Lavinder) Conner, of Staunton, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was born January 19, 1937 in Shenandoah, a son of the late Clyde Raymond and Berta May (Holland) Conner.
Mr. Conner was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Merck.
Doc was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church for many years. He loved photography, paintings, fishing, hunting, and traveling.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Susan Conner of Churchville; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Mark Crosby of Staunton; three grandchildren, Michelle Robertson, Stephanie Powell and husband, Stewart, of Staunton, and Crystal Conner of Churchville; six great grandchildren, Maggie and Conner Robertson, Trysta Schaefers, Brooke and Khloe Powell, and Eli Bowling; and a brother-in-law, Caroll Good of Shenandoah.
He was preceded in death by five siblings, Arlene, Adeline, Geraldine, Pauline, and Clyde and a grandson, Jeremy Conner.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Rev. C.R. Conner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brightview for their care and Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 19 to May 22, 2019