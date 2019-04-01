Services
Diana Faith Schumann

Staunton - Diana Faith Schumann, 74, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Envoy of Staunton.

She was born August 22, 1944 in New York, a daughter of the late Arthur P. and Dorothy (Roeder) Schumann.

She retired as a medical social worker from Froedtert Memorial Hospital and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton.

Survivors include a daughter, Holly Schumann of Staunton; siblings, Scott Schumann, Candice Brody and Kerri Coughlin; special friend, Diane Knight.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 West Beverly Street, Staunton by Rev. Dr. Paul Nancarrow officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019
