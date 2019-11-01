|
Diane Berkley McCauley 69 of Harrisonburg, passed away October 28, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. McCauley was born November 29, 1949 in Charlottesville and was the daughter of Myrtle T. Thompson of Afton , and the late William Henry Berkley. She worked at General Electric for many years before retiring. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore "Teddy" Berkley.
Besides her mother, she is survived by a son, Keith McCauley & wife, Yniska, Weyers Cave; a daughter Deanna Leighton & husband, James, Goodyear, Arizona; father to her children, Harold McCauley, Afton; a granddaughter, Agnes Leighton, step-grandchildren, Eric Arrington, Brittney Arrington; step great-grandchildren, Kalani Crawford, Kamil Crawford, Zuri Arrington; a companion of 15 years, William R. Shaw; sisters, Peggy Heath, Debra Berkley, both of Richmond, Roberta Thompson, Afton; sister in law, Rachelle Berkley, Afton; a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.
The family will celebrate her life privately at a later date.
