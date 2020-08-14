Diane Dyer Sharpt
Stuarts Draft - Diane Dyer Sharp, 74, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Àugust 13, 2020, at her home. She was born April 30, 1946 in Madison, Virginia, daughter of the late Guy Lee Dyer and Ida Bell Nicholson Dyer Berry.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Gerald Sharp; her daughter, Teresa Eppard Quick and her husband, Jeremy; her son, Brian Sharp and his wife, Brandy and two grandsons, Chase Harris-Quick and his wife, Emileann, and Bret Sharp.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Augusta Health-Hospice of the Shenandoah or the American Cancer Society
Services are planned for a later date.
