1/1
Diane Dyer Sharpt
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Dyer Sharpt

Stuarts Draft - Diane Dyer Sharp, 74, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Àugust 13, 2020, at her home. She was born April 30, 1946 in Madison, Virginia, daughter of the late Guy Lee Dyer and Ida Bell Nicholson Dyer Berry.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Gerald Sharp; her daughter, Teresa Eppard Quick and her husband, Jeremy; her son, Brian Sharp and his wife, Brandy and two grandsons, Chase Harris-Quick and his wife, Emileann, and Bret Sharp.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Augusta Health-Hospice of the Shenandoah or the American Cancer Society.

Services are planned for a later date.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved