Diane Faye Thompson

Diane Faye Thompson Obituary
Diane Faye Thompson

Mount Sidney - Mrs. Diane Faye Thompson, 68, of Mount Sidney, Virginia, passed away at her home July 24, 2019.

Diane, daughter of Norman and Maxine Hensley was born August 21, 1950, in Rockingham County, Virginia. She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1968. She worked at Glen's Fair Price after graduating. She had a 33-year career at Marshall's before retiring earlier this year.

She married Lewis Thompson in 1972 after dating for four years. They enjoyed traveling together and walking on beaches. She loved working outside, especially tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed snacking on chocolate ice cream. She was always loving and generous to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by those close to her.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis; her sister, Judy Forrest and husband, Paul; her sister, Esther Turner and husband, Glen and her brother, Donald Hensley.

Family and friends will be received at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 6 - 8 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Luke Smith officiating. A graveside service will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in The News Leader from July 25 to July 28, 2019
