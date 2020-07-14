Diane Gaddy Reed Miller
Diane Gaddy Reed Miller, 64, of Perkins Mill Road, Dillwyn, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was the wife of Roy B. Miller.
Born in High Point, N. C., on November 26, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Houston Granville Gaddy, Sr. and Wilhelmina Viel Gaddy. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Buckingham and a field technician for United Dairy Herd Improvement Association. Diane loved the Lord and spending time with her family. Her family will always remember her as a wonderful baker and for her love of decorating, especially at Christmas. Diane loved all animals and was known for always saving turtles. She enjoyed gardening; especially her flowers. She was active with Toga Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, the Five County Fair Association, and Voting Precinct Chief.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Cassie Reed Trent and husband, Randy of Spout Spring and Jessica Reed Allen and husband, Raymond of Dillwyn; brother, Houston Granville "Butch" Gaddy, Jr. and wife, Denise of Staunton; sister, Wilhelmina "Willie" Cash and husband, Erskine of State College, Penn; sister-in-law, Peggy A. Reed of Dillwyn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, David A. Reed; a nephew and godson, William "Bill" Houston Gaddy; a sister, Page Jeanette Bray; and a brother-in-law, William Thomas Bray.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Billy Swan will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church Pavilion, 3551 Andersonville Road, Dillwyn. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Thornrose Cemetery, 1041 W. Beverly Street, Staunton VA.
Those wishing to make memorial donations please consider the Appomattox County High School FFA or the Riverheads High School FFA.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory, Appomattox is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com