Dianna Lynn Fogleman
Harrisonburg - Dianna Lynn Fogleman, daughter of the Rev. Alfred and Betty Jo Fogleman, was born March 23, 1962 in the Alexandria VA Hospital.
She was a Fort Defiance graduate and later graduated respectively from Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University. At the latter, she earned a Bachelor's of Science with a Major in Sociology and a Minor in Mathematics.
Her work career was in sales, school teacher, math tutor, teacher's aide and interpreter at VSDB for almost 30 years, where she was last employed.
On March 9, 1991 she was married to Richard Lee Davis. They had two girls Ciara M. Davis and Kaitlyn L. Davis. Each had a son, respectively, Braxton Ballard Shaw and Grayson Lee Fleming.
She loved the beach, doing things and spending time with the family, going places, taking pictures, cooking, and visiting with relatives and friends. She also enjoyed helping others.
She was a lifelong Lutheran, a former member of Salem Lutheran Church in Mt. Sidney, Virginia and a current member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Stuarts Draft, Virginia. She lived with her parents at 34 Roller Ave. Mt. Sidney, Virginia.
After several months of illness, she died in Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, holding her father's hand.
She is survived by her daughters and their sons; siblings and spouses- Leah F. and Paul B. Owens, Ronald A. and Elaine M. Fogleman; 3 nephews, Micah Owens, Ronald "Austin" Fogleman Jr. and Colby Fogleman; 4 nieces Meagan Marinelli, Amanda Owens, Ashlyn Fogleman and Krysten Fogleman. She is also survived by 6 great nephews, Darren Owens, Malachi Marinelli, Henry Marinelli, Cohen Marinelli, Waylon Eppard, Luke Owens; and 2 great nieces, Reagan Owens and Delilah McPherson.
A Graveside Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family and close friends only. Masks and safe distancing required.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Salem Lutheran Church Imagine Center in Mount Sidney, Virginia.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net