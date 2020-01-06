|
|
Dolly Jean (Madison) Desper
Stuarts Draft - Dolly Jean (Madison) Desper, 75, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville. She was born in Charlottesville on March 1, 1944, the daughter of the late Wilmer Robert Madison and Delta Bell (Rankin) Hailey.
Dolly retired from the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center after 30 years of service. She was a member of White Hill Church of the Brethren. Gardening, birds, crafting, reading, lighthouses, her pets, traveling to Myrtle Beach and spending time with family and friends were a few of her favorite things in life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Desper and brother, Larry Hailey.
Survivors include her children, Gregory Desper (Glenda) and Penny Desper (Jane); brother, Scott Hailey (June); grandchildren, Jamie Desper and Heather Desper; great grandchildren, Kaylie Desper, Jaelynn Desper, and Paislee Lawson; special friend, Johnnie Troxell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 pm (noon) on Wednesday, January, 8, 2020 at White Hill Church of the Brethren, 749 Old White Hill Rd., Stuarts Draft, VA 24477, with Pastors Dave and Jim Chappell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dolly's memory to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Shenandoah House, Augusta Health ICU, and to Barbara Absher for their loving care and support for Dolly and her family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020