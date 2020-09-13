Dolly Mae "Mamaw" (Swisher) Fitzgerald
Staunton - Dolly Mae "Mamaw" (Swisher) Fitzgerald, 91, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and widow of Samuel Franklin Fitzgerald of Marquis Street, Staunton, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Fitzgerald was born in McKinley, Virginia, a daughter of the late Lottie (Swisher) Patterson.
Dolly was a faithful member of Mint Spring United Methodist Church and retired from Western State Hospital as a charge aide with twenty-four years of service. She enjoyed collecting hats, frogs and loving and caring for her family.
In addition to her mother and husband, Mrs. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Patterson; a grandson, Matthew Ergenbright; and two sons-in law, Gary Lightner and James Harris.
Surviving are her four daughters, Carol M. Ergenbright and her husband Ray, Anne F. Harris, Freda G. Lightner, and Barbara F. Hartless and her husband Ernie; a brother, George Patterson; two sisters, Minnie Koehn, and Gaynelle Siron; nine grandchildren, one of which was a very special granddaughter and caregiver, Melissa Shifflett; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory or the residence at other times.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Ryan Oswald.
Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
The family wishes to express a very special "Thank You" to a longtime family friend Dr. H. Lynn Moore and to the Encompass Health.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, Central Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia, 22901 or to the Mint Spring United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 14, Mint Spring, Virginia 24463.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net