1/1
Dolly Mae "Mamaw" (Swisher) Fitzgerald
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolly Mae "Mamaw" (Swisher) Fitzgerald

Staunton - Dolly Mae "Mamaw" (Swisher) Fitzgerald, 91, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and widow of Samuel Franklin Fitzgerald of Marquis Street, Staunton, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Fitzgerald was born in McKinley, Virginia, a daughter of the late Lottie (Swisher) Patterson.

Dolly was a faithful member of Mint Spring United Methodist Church and retired from Western State Hospital as a charge aide with twenty-four years of service. She enjoyed collecting hats, frogs and loving and caring for her family.

In addition to her mother and husband, Mrs. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Patterson; a grandson, Matthew Ergenbright; and two sons-in law, Gary Lightner and James Harris.

Surviving are her four daughters, Carol M. Ergenbright and her husband Ray, Anne F. Harris, Freda G. Lightner, and Barbara F. Hartless and her husband Ernie; a brother, George Patterson; two sisters, Minnie Koehn, and Gaynelle Siron; nine grandchildren, one of which was a very special granddaughter and caregiver, Melissa Shifflett; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory or the residence at other times.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Ryan Oswald.

Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

The family wishes to express a very special "Thank You" to a longtime family friend Dr. H. Lynn Moore and to the Encompass Health.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, Central Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia, 22901 or to the Mint Spring United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 14, Mint Spring, Virginia 24463.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved