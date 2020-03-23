|
Dolly S. Rexrode
Staunton - Dolly Pinkerton (Sweet) Rexrode, 91, of Staunton passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Rexrode was born in Brownsburg, Virginia on August 30, 1928, a daughter of the late George Thomas and Antha (Jarvis) Sweet.
Dolly was the oldest member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and worked as a seamstress at Genesco.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Thomas and Hubert Lawrence Sweet, and a sister Catherine Patterson.
Surviving is a daughter, Shirley Craig of Staunton; three grandchildren, John Fauber (Lindsay), Noah Fauber, and Nathaniel Fauber; five great-grandchildren, Bailey Aldridge, Devon, Jackson, Maddox, and Carter Fauber; and a special niece, Bonnie Plair of Staunton.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Immanuel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Middlebrook by Pastors Larry Strickler and John Craft.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020