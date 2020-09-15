Donald Daggy
Mount Solon - Donald (Donnie) Malcolm Daggy, 77, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Luckets, VA, on July 17, 1943, and was a son of the late Gladys Louise (Clinedinst) and Henry Russell Daggy, Sr.
Donnie was a Class A building contractor and was the owner of H.R. Daggy and Sons, Inc. In addition to his full-time job, he also served as caretaker of Camp May Flather girl scout camp in Mt. Solon for nearly 45 years. He was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church for 70 years. He served as Chairman of the Trustees at Mt. Zion UMC, a former member of the Augusta County Planning Commission and served as President of the Sangerville Towers Ruritan Club. Early in his career he was employed by Smith's Transfer and as a Deputy for the Augusta County Sheriffs Office.
He was united in marriage on September 29, 1990, to Linda (Chapman) Daggy, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Cherie Driver and husband, Mark, of Mt. Solon, Donna Curry and husband, Billy, of Rapidan, and Wendy Clinton and husband, Greg, of Stuarts Draft; two brothers, Thomas Newton Daggy, Sr. and wife, Joy, of Mt. Solon, and Henry Russell Daggy, Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Mt. Solon; seven grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Allen Lee Daggy.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, between 9 AM and 8 PM to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Thursday, September 17th, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Staunton, with Rev. Billy Curry and Pastor Al Tuten officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Terry Overby and the Sentra Hospice Services for their care and compassion during Don's difficult journey. A special thank you to Cathy Thompson for her loyal and devoted care of Don.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
.