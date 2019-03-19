|
Donald E. Gough
Richmond - Donald E. Gough, 74, of Richmond, passed away March 15, 2019. He is survived by his son, Robert Gough (Meeghen); six grandchildren, Foster, Peter, Annelise, Sophie, Natalie and Eva Gough; brother, Marion Gough (Lindy); nephew, Gary Gough (Beth); a number of other nieces, nephews and cousins; and his partner of 21 years, Vicky Nicholau. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Ronald and Lewis Gough. Mr. Gough was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, in the Chapel at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond. A graveside service with military honors will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, in Oaklawn Memory Gardens, Staunton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lifesong for Orphans (www.lifesong.org) or a .
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019