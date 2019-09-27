Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Whitlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Whitlock


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Whitlock Obituary
Donald E. Whitlock

West Augusta - Donald Edward Whitlock, 71, of West Augusta, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Whitlock was born in Waynesboro on November 30, 1947, a son of the late Isaac Samuel and Annabelle (Wilkins) Whitlock.

Donald enjoyed hunting and stock car racing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Isaac Whitlock, Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Deloris Whitlock.

He is survived by a brother, Johnny Whitlock and extended family, Walter and his wife Teresa Spitler, and John Spitler, Jr.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now