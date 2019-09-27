|
Donald E. Whitlock
West Augusta - Donald Edward Whitlock, 71, of West Augusta, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Whitlock was born in Waynesboro on November 30, 1947, a son of the late Isaac Samuel and Annabelle (Wilkins) Whitlock.
Donald enjoyed hunting and stock car racing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Isaac Whitlock, Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Deloris Whitlock.
He is survived by a brother, Johnny Whitlock and extended family, Walter and his wife Teresa Spitler, and John Spitler, Jr.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019