Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Johnson Obituary
Donald L. Johnson

Verona - Donald Lee Johnson, 81, widower of Elizabeth Stuart "Liz" (Lucas) Johnson, of Verona, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Staunton.

He was born February 28, 1939 in Staunton, a son of the late William M. and Dorothy Lee (Back) Johnson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mr. Johnson worked for Hays Chevrolet for 25 years and owned and operated Don's Auto Body for 38 years.

Donald enjoyed hunting and restoring cars. He was a lifetime member of Staunton Rescue Squad.

Family members include a son, Michael Stuart and Cynthia Lunsford of Staunton; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna Elizabeth (Johnson) and Joel L. Good of Mount Sidney; a sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Dennis Simmons of Staunton; three grandchildren, Christopher and Kaylor Greco, Megan Good, and Jordan Johnson; three great grandchildren, Landon, Ivy, and Sage; and his companion, Joyce Good.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William, Jr., and Jerry Johnson and two sisters, Joyce Ann Fox and Jo Ann Bright.

A private graveside service will be conducted in Augusta Memorial Park.

Honorary pallbearers will be Darryl Campbell, Ronnie Clifton, J.W. Back, Ernie Nuckols, Glenn Wood, Dennis Simmons, and Raymond Curry.

Friends may call at the Henry Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID -19.

Memorials may be made to Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, 1601 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -