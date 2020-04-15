|
Donald L. Johnson
Verona - Donald Lee Johnson, 81, widower of Elizabeth Stuart "Liz" (Lucas) Johnson, of Verona, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Staunton.
He was born February 28, 1939 in Staunton, a son of the late William M. and Dorothy Lee (Back) Johnson.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. Johnson worked for Hays Chevrolet for 25 years and owned and operated Don's Auto Body for 38 years.
Donald enjoyed hunting and restoring cars. He was a lifetime member of Staunton Rescue Squad.
Family members include a son, Michael Stuart and Cynthia Lunsford of Staunton; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna Elizabeth (Johnson) and Joel L. Good of Mount Sidney; a sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Dennis Simmons of Staunton; three grandchildren, Christopher and Kaylor Greco, Megan Good, and Jordan Johnson; three great grandchildren, Landon, Ivy, and Sage; and his companion, Joyce Good.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William, Jr., and Jerry Johnson and two sisters, Joyce Ann Fox and Jo Ann Bright.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Augusta Memorial Park.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darryl Campbell, Ronnie Clifton, J.W. Back, Ernie Nuckols, Glenn Wood, Dennis Simmons, and Raymond Curry.
Friends may call at the Henry Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID -19.
Memorials may be made to Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, 1601 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020