|
|
Donald L. Layman
Staunton - Donald Lee Layman 82, a resident of Staunton, passed away on January 20, 2020 at Baldwin Park in Staunton.
He was born in Fishersville, on September 22, 1937 and was the son of the late Leonard Andrew and Dorothy Garland Layman.
Donald retired from Bell Atlantic and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Club.
His wife, Janet Coffey Layman, preceded him in death.
He is survived by a daughter, Lynn Via and husband, Dennis, of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Michelle V. Jones and husband, Wesley, of Spotsylvania and Jason M. Via and wife, Rebekah Eaton, of Fredericksburg; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Chelsea Jones of Spotsylvania and Lachlan Eaton of Fredericksburg; two brothers, Allen Layman of Winchester and Charles Layman and wife, Nancy, of Grottoes.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and all services will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020