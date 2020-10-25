Donald L. Sheets, Sr.
Mount Solon - Donald Lee Sheets, Sr., 82, husband of Loretta (Richmond) Sheets, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born December 11, 1937 in Springhill, a son of the late Ernest Emmanuel and Hettie Bell Sheets.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Sheets was a real estate broker with Sheets and McClure.
Donald loved traveling and farming, but most importantly his wife and family.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Donald Lee Sheets, Jr.; three daughters, Melanie Sheets, Dana Ramsey, and Debbie Huffer; a sister, Betty Houff; nine grandchildren, Nikki Narduzzi, Danielle Craig, Hettie Austin, Montana Puffenbarger, Samuel Puffenbarger, Aaron Huffer, Ryan Huffer, Temple Toms, and Joseph Huffer; and 12 great grandchildren, Caleb and Maya Simmons, Ezekiel and Abigail Puffenbarger, Gabriel, Waylon and Atlas Austin, Kingston, Jaxon and Cora Huffer, and Tucker and August Toms.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Beverly Sheets and three sisters, Alice Judy, Helen Hyden, and Ruth Wong.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Wanda Myers. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Following Covid-19 protocols, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
There will be a celebration of life at the Sheets family reunion next year.
