Donald N. Mace, Sr.
Staunton - Donald Nathaniel Mace, Sr., 87, widower of Doris Stuart "Dot" (Downs) Mace, formerly of Herlock Road, Staunton passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Mr. Mace was born in Grottoes on July 4, 1932, a son of the late Henry Harrison and Annie Frances (Garber) Mace.
Donald attended West View United Methodist Church, was retired from Crete Carriers Trucking Company and served his Country in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed going to the shooting range and fishing.
In addition to his parents and wife of sixty-one years, Mr. Mace was preceded in death by a brother, Garnett Mace, and two sisters, Estelle Mace and Thelma Landes.
Mr. Mace is survived by a son, Donald N. Mace, Jr. and his wife Angie of Stuarts Draft; two grandchildren, Shannon Mace and his wife Shawn and Nathan Mace; a great-grandson, Conner Mace; three step-grandchildren; a brother, Jack Mace and his wife Peggy of Richmond; two sisters, Mary R. Rowe of Culloden, West Virginia, and Betty Jean Robertson of Casa Grande, Arizona; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private graveside service will be conducted in the Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery by Pastor William "Bill" Trice.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Attn: Augusta Health Foundation, Post Office Box 215, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019