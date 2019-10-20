|
|
Donald Rae Massie
Blacksburg - Donald Rae Massie, 73, of Blacksburg, VA passed away 18 October 2019. He was born 27 November 1945 in Staunton, VA, son of the late Lillian Forsyth and Layton McCarthy Massie. His early life was spent on the family's farm in Fishersville, VA and he attended Staunton public schools before moving to Blacksburg for Virginia Tech for study and subsequent work (1979-2009) as a staff photographer and Audio Visual Administrator at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. He served in Vietnam.
He is survived by two daughters, Shannon Chance of Dublin, Ireland and Heather Massie of New York City, sister Kitty (Glen) Layman of Harrisonburg, VA, brother Phil (Linda) Massie of Brunswick, GA and many nieces, cousins and their families.
The visitation for Don will be held at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg VA 5-7 PM on Tuesday, October 22 followed by a funeral service at 7 PM. Interment will be in Staunton, VA at Thornrose Cemetery on Thursday, October 24 at 11 AM. Contributions are welcome in lieu of flowers to Warm Hearth Foundation, designated to the Showalter employee appreciation fund.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019