Donald Richard Meckstroth



Winter Park, FL - Donald Richard Meckstroth, age 100, of Winter Park, FL, passed away at his home on June 21, 2020. Don was born December 26, 1919 in Massillon, Ohio, the son of Reverend Richard and Hulda (Oelrich) Meckstroth. He graduated in 1937 from Huntington High School in Indiana where he was president of his Senior Class and a star basketball player. He graduated from Indiana University in 1941 with a BS in Business Management. Don married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Margaret Rudicel, who preceded him in death in 1999.



Don served 3 years in the US Navy during World War II as a Lieutenant (JG) and Aviation Supply Officer for aircraft carriers. In 1955, he became Marketing Manager of Westinghouse Air Conditioning Division in Staunton. During his professional career, he held several prominent executive positions including Executive VP of American Standard Corp. in New York City.



Don's leadership roles throughout his life were centered around the principles of integrity and the Golden Rule. While in Staunton, he and his family were members of Central Methodist Church. He served as a Trustee of the Woodrow Wilson Birthplace Foundation and was chairman of promotion for the 100th Anniversary Celebration of Wilson's birth, which was highlighted by an official visit by then current President Dwight Eisenhower. Don served on the Board of Directors of Kings Daughters Hospital.



In December 2019, family members gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday. His mind was sharp and he enjoyed lively conversations with family and friends. Don is survived by his son David (Donna) Meckstroth, his daughter Anne (Jerry) Menter, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 4 nieces, 2 nephews and 3 cousins.



Burial will be in 2021 at St. Peters Community Cemetery in Huntington, IN.









