Donald S. Davenport
Middlebrook - Donald Scott Davenport, 70, husband of 45 years to Dianna Lee (Thompkinson) Davenport of 729 McKinley Road, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1949, in Watauga County (Boone), North Carolina, a son of the late Donald Lee and Kay (Norris) Davenport.
Mr. Davenport was formerly employed by Silver Brook Farms, Rockingham Rent All, and currently employed by Augusta County Public Schools as a bus driver.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Kevin Scott Davenport; a daughter and son-in-law, Katrina Kelly and Dusty Clymore; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Michelle Sutton; two brothers and daughter-in-law, Stanley Alan and Lisa Davenport and Gary Lynn and Julie Davenport; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Pamela and David Ramsey and Donna and Monte Atkins; five grandchildren, Heather Brown and husband, Steven, Derrick Sutton, Hayley Clymore, Peyton Clymore, and Mason Clymore; two great grandchildren, Kyus and Keelah Brown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Leland Norris Davenport; and a step-son, Ernest Dean Sutton.
He enjoyed driving his "kids" on the bus to and from school and loved them all.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, in Redeemer Lutheran Church by the Rev. Lance Braun. Burial will follow in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019