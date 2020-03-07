|
Donald W. Belflower
Staunton - Donald Willis Belflower of McDowell, Virginia stepped from this life into Heaven on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He courageously battled cancer for 15 months and got his complete victory over sickness and death at the time of his passing. "We are confident and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Don was born on May 23, 1952, in Sycamore, Georgia, to the late Margaret Carr and John Willis Belflower. His mother preceded him in death in January 2020. Don graduated in Accounting from Middle Georgia College in Milledgeville, GA. He moved from Georgia to Virginia and met the love of his life, Linda (Smith). He was a loving, caring and devoted husband for 42 years. Together they shared their Christian faith and love of traveling, cooking, reading, photography and collecting.
Don is survived by his stepdaughter Becky Crowe (spouse Lee) of Richmond, Virginia; two adored granddaughters, Leah and Addison; his sister, Judy Walsh (spouse Johnny) of Macon, Georgia; Tim Belflower of Macon, Georgia; Gary Belflower of Dubuque, Iowa; his nieces, Nikki Belflower of Memphis, Tennessee, Emily Edwards (spouse Dustin) of Danville, Georgia, Kimberley Smallwood (spouse Phil) of Clayton, North Carolina and Debbie Moore (spouse Rick) of Wilmington, North Carolina; and his nephews Johnny Walsh (spouse Lily) of Decatur, Georgia, David Wilson (spouse Rachael) of Fairfield, Virginia and Nick Belflower (spouse Jessica) of Memphis, Tennessee.
Don retired as Assistant Controller from Wiedmuller, Inc., Richmond, VA. Prior to his passing he worked at Wiedmuller as a Consultant. Prior positions included working in Accounting for American Safety Razor, Verona, VA; JGF, Charlottesville, VA.; and Hydrometrics, Helena, MT.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the UVA Cancer Center, UVA Department of Neurology and Hospice of the Piedmont for their kindness, compassion and special care. The family would also like to thank friends and coworkers for their support and prayers.
Chapel services for Don will be held March 11, 2020, 2 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home in Staunton, VA. with Pastor Barbara Hensley, Upper Room Church, Elkton, Virginia officiating. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to the time of the service and the Interment will be at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, VA.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020