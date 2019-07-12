Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Donald Wade Gordon


1950 - 2019
Donald Wade Gordon Obituary
Donald Wade Gordon

Churchville - Donald Wade Gordon, 69, of Churchville passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.

Mr. Gordon was born on January 31, 1950 in Staunton, a son of the late Wade Hampton and Margaret Lee (Bowden) Gordon.

Donald worked as an auto body technician and loved to restore and drive vintage cars, especially the 1958 Chevy. He enjoyed playing cards and hunting and fishing as his health allowed.

Surviving are his siblings, Douglas Gordon and his wife Judy of Churchville, Linda Cobb and her husband Steve, and William "Frankie" Bowden and his wife Sylvia; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Curtis Gordon and his wife, Lisa and Dennis Gordon.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Green Hill Cemetery in Churchville by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 12 to July 15, 2019
