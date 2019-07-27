Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Shifflett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne Shifflett


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Wayne Shifflett Obituary
Donald Wayne Shifflett

Grottoes -

Donald Wayne Shifflett, 76, widower of Lena Margaret (Rexrode) Simmons Shifflett of Grottoes passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Shifflett was born in Augusta County on August 14, 1942, a son of the late Lloyd Edmond and Ann (Lowe) Shifflett Ogles.

Surviving is his daughter, Carolyn S. Spicuzza and numerous family members including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, in in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 27 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now