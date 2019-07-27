|
|
Donald Wayne Shifflett
Grottoes -
Donald Wayne Shifflett, 76, widower of Lena Margaret (Rexrode) Simmons Shifflett of Grottoes passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Shifflett was born in Augusta County on August 14, 1942, a son of the late Lloyd Edmond and Ann (Lowe) Shifflett Ogles.
Surviving is his daughter, Carolyn S. Spicuzza and numerous family members including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, in in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 27 to July 30, 2019