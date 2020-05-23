|
|
Donna S. Maag
Staunton - Donna Linda (Sheppard) Maag, 71, wife of Michael Jeffrey Maag, of Staunton, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence from complications from hip surgery.
She was born October 12, 1948 in Arlington, VA, the daughter of Dorothy (Slusher) Sheppard and the late Edger William Sheppard.
Donna graduated from the University of Virginia, X-ray Technician Program.
Prior to retirement, Donna was employed as an x-ray technician for 40 plus years at numerous places including King's Daughters Hospital and Augusta Medical Center.
Donna enjoyed life and her family. She especially loved dogs and her Subaru WRX.
In addition to her mother and husband, family members include a son, Daniel L. Maag and wife, Sherrie of Florida; a sister, Alta Leslie Schmit and husband, Pete of Arlington, VA; and three grandchildren, Adriana, Rylan, Mason Maag.
She was preceded in death by a son, Toby Maag.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 23 to May 26, 2020