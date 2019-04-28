Resources
Waverly - Donna Simmers Powell of Waverly passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born May 21, 1945 in Deerfield, VA, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and AnnaBelle Propst Wheeler. Donna retired from Prince George Electric after 31 years of employment. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a husband, Donald N. Simmers, and a brother, Sidney Wheeler.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, George C. Powell III; daughter, Cheryl Simmers; sons, Ricky Powell and wife, Miriam, and Michael Powell and wife, Miranda; grandchildren, Lillie Powell, Nick Powell, Davis Powell, and Dacey Powell; great-grandchild, Easton Atkins; sister, Jane McWhorter and husband, Darrell, and brother, Buford Wheeler and wife, Everta.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Waverly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 4600 Cox Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com
Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019
