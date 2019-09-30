|
|
Donnie C. Offenbacker
Staunton - Donnie Clarence Offenbacker, 63, of Staunton, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at his residence.
He was born February 6, 1956 in Rockingham County, a son of the late Raymond Ray and Edith Margaret (Morris) Offenbacker.
Family members include three sons, Donnie Ray, Bobby Joe, and Jason Lee Offenbacker; three brothers, Bobby and Danny Offenbacker and Carroll Morris; four grandchildren, Laura, Justin, and Faith Offenbacker and Trevor Lee Robert; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Barbara and Tommy Miller.
There will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019