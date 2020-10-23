Donnie Ray Botkin
Middlebrook - Donnie Ray Botkin, 75, of Middlebrook, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. He was born in Staunton on May 2, 1945, a son of the late Sandy Lee and Ruby (Price) Botkin.
Donnie proudly served in the United States Navy and was a painter and contractor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Mae (Greaver) Botkin and a brother, Jerry and his wife, Barbara Botkin.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa and husband, Benjamin; grandchildren, Karri Botkin and Clara Lewis; a great grandchildren: Atiyah Silver, Pieree, and Gavin; sisters, Wanda Craun and Carolyn Cobb; as well numerous family and friends.
Following Donnie's wishes for cremation, there will be no service conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA or the Virginia Wild Life Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.