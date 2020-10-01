1/
Dorelle S. Stonesifer
1940 - 2020
Dorelle S. Stonesifer

Dover, DE - Dorelle Swisher Stonesifer went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's. She passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, DE. Mrs. Stonesifer was born on March 31, 1940, in Staunton, VA, the daughter of the late Houston D. Swisher and Mary (Markley) Swisher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, The Reverend Donald R. Stonesifer.

She is survived by her sister, Dana S. Stonesifer and her husband, Dr. Craig A. Stonesifer of Dover, DE and her brother, Dr. David M. Swisher and his wife, Shirley S. Swisher of Fredericksburg, VA.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneral home.com




Published in The News Leader from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
