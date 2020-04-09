|
|
Doris H. McChesney
Staunton - Doris Louise (Hunter) McChesney, 89, widow of Robert E. McChesney, of Staunton, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was born February 5, 1931 in Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Carroll George and Erlyn (Brose) Hunter.
She graduated from the Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore in 1951 as a Registered Nurse. She served as an office nurse for pediatricians and later was employed as an instructor for office medical assistants. After moving to Staunton, she worked as a realtor and subsequently became a caregiver for Home Instead.
She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church for 34 years and served on the Board of Trustees. She was also a volunteer for the Trinity lunch program.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Robert H. and Shelley McChesney of California; a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn McChesney and Benjamin Rubalcaba of Baltimore, MD; a sister, Jean Glatfelter of Seven Valleys, PA; and four grandchildren, Morgan and Chandler McChesney and Tyler and Joseph Rubalcaba. Also surviving is a niece Laurie Rizzardo and husband David and their children Jared Rizzardo and Caitlin Riddle and husband Chad.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1716 N. Augusta Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020