Doris J. Rankin
Staunton - Doris Jane (Spitler) Rankin, 74, wife of James "Jim" Rankin, of Staunton, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence.
She was born November 21, 1944 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Martin Luther and Maggie Bell (Johnson) Spitler.
Prior to retirement, Doris was employed by Genesco and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her husband, whom she married on December 22, 1961, family members include her daughter, Darlene Strickler and husband, Mickey; a son-in-law, Duane Persinger; two grandchildren, Cody Persinger and wife, Sheridan, and Zack Strickler; and a special aunt, Helen Smith of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Fonda Persinger; a brother; and three sisters.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in First Church of the Nazarene by the Rev. David Bailey. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, V A22939.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019