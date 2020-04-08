Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. Robertson Obituary
Doris J. Robertson

Verona - Doris J. Robertson, of Verona, passed away March 24, 2020, at University of Virginia.

She was born October 19, 1954, in Staunton, VA. A daughter of the late Eddie and Emma Wilson.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Meridith and Chad Welcher. Two brothers Jeff Wilson and wife Janine, of Troy, MI; Dennis Daughtery and wife Laura, of Harrisonburg, VA. One sister, Denise Nicely and husband Mark, of Tampa, FL.; and special cousin Jan Selzer of Churchville, VA. Three nieces and one nephew.

A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -