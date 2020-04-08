|
Doris J. Robertson
Verona - Doris J. Robertson, of Verona, passed away March 24, 2020, at University of Virginia.
She was born October 19, 1954, in Staunton, VA. A daughter of the late Eddie and Emma Wilson.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Meridith and Chad Welcher. Two brothers Jeff Wilson and wife Janine, of Troy, MI; Dennis Daughtery and wife Laura, of Harrisonburg, VA. One sister, Denise Nicely and husband Mark, of Tampa, FL.; and special cousin Jan Selzer of Churchville, VA. Three nieces and one nephew.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020