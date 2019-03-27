|
Doris Jean Sheets
Staunton - Doris Jean Sheets of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Augusta Health, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margie (Link) Sheets and Arley Furr Sheets.
Doris is survived by two sisters, Shirley S. Myers of Staunton and Ellen S. Crigger and her husband Jerry of Colonial Heights; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery by Pastor Bobby Campbell.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019