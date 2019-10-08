|
Doris M. Wade
Staunton - Doris Marie (Morris) Wade, 76, formerly of Brightview of Staunton, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Hospice of the Piedmont Acute Care Center in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Wade was born on September 3, 1943 in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late Joseph Samuel and Lois Hannah (Crawford) Morris.
Mrs. Wade was a member of the Lebanon Church of the Brethren, attended Memorial Baptist Church, and the Joy Sunday School class. Prior to retiring from A.S.R., Doris worked at Genesco and the Belk Department Store in the shoe department. Doris enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her grandchildren and making other people laugh.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wade was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph R. "Ronnie" Morris and Garland A. "Butch" Morris; and a special niece, Deborah Sue Morris.
Surviving is a daughter, Ramona W. Savidge of Fishersville; a son, Michael D. Wade and his wife Jennifer S. of Staunton; three brothers, Gerald D. Morris of Waynesboro, Mike G. Morris and Keith E. Morris both of Craigsville; three grandchildren, Hannah M. Savidge, Lauryn V. Wade, and Carmen A. Wade; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church by Pastors Mark Jones and Ben Sprouse.
The family will receive friends following the service.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Parkinson Disease Foundation, 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019